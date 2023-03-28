ANDERSON — A compromise has been proposed for the planned Dollar General store near Summitville.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday provided Andrew Rossell of AR Engineering with a non-binding recommendation concerning placement of the Dollar General driveway off County Road 1550 North.
Summitville Partners is requesting a variance from the county’s requirement that the driveway be at least 500 feet from the intersection of two roads.
Dollar General wanted to place the driveway within 180 feet of the intersection of County Road 1550 North and Ind. 9.
John Simmermon, chairman of the BZA, said county officials would not agree for the driveway to be that close to the intersection.
Rossell said Summitville Partners could move the driveway from its original proposed location, but not 400 or 500 feet from the intersection.
Simmermon proposed and the BZA approved the recommendation to place the driveway 250 feet from the intersection, widen the driveway into the store to 50 feet and widen the northside lanes of 1550 North by five feet.
The requested variance was continued to the April meeting to allow Rossell to discuss the proposed compromise with the developers.
County Engineer Jessica Bastin said the county shouldn’t consider any proposal for a driveway into the Dollar General that is less than 200 feet from the intersection.
“The distance is for safety reasons,” she said. “We don’t design for the minimum requirement.”
Bastin said Summitville Partners knew at the beginning of the project that the lot size was too small for the development and noted that the county road would need to be widened coming off the intersection with Ind. 9.
Planning Director Larry Strange recommended denial of the variance request, citing safety concerns. He said the developer would have to acquire additional property that could require another rezoning.
“The site needs to be bigger,” he said of the four-acre location.