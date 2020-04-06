ANDERSON — Republican Chuck Dietzen has outlined a vitality plan for rural area of Indiana.
Dietzen, a medical doctor, is one of 14 Republicans seeking the party’s nomination in the 5th Congressional District.
As outlined the vitality plan focuses on the economy, health care, trade and agriculture.
“We have a unique situation in the United States,” Dietzen said during a telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin Friday. “We have an impressive health care network when it comes to entry into the system.”
Dietzen said 15 years ago he advocated for internet access to health care rather than actual brick-and-mortar facilities.
“We need a faster, dependable internet,” he said. “People can have access to a doctor over the internet.”
Dietzen said hospitals in rural counties can stabilize patients before they are transferred to larger facilities.
Concerning the rural economy, Dietzen wants to see the so-called “death tax” eliminated as was promised a decade ago.
“When people think about the death tax they think of large family-owned corporations,” he said. “Farming is a business. The death tax is a huge issue for family farms. Farms that families want passed on from one generation to the next.”
Dietzen said local and state governments are responsible for improving the infrastructure of roads and bridges in rural areas of Indiana and the country.
“The federal government should encourage infrastructure improvements,” he said. “It’s reasonable for the federal government to designate funds for rural infrastructure improvements.
Dietzen said the U.S. should have dealt with trade issues with China long ago.
He said other countries look at trade in the long term and in the U.S. people are looking for immediate results.
Dietzen said he supports trade deals that will benefit Indiana farmers and rural communities.
He wants to promote Indiana agricultural products and advocate exports.
Dietzen said lower tax rates will assist family agricultural operations and the jobs act will be a benefit to some local farmers.
He wants to lower tax rates and see additional provisions for pass through businesses.
