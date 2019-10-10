ANDERSON – Pending approval by the City Council for a $21 million tax-exempt bond construction, construction on a 130-unit affordable assisted-living facility will start by the end of the month.
The Anderson City Council on Thursday approved two of the three required readings and ordinance approving the bonds for the Sweet Galilee housing project to the west of the Wigwam.
The council failed to pass a motion to suspend the rules for final approval when Councilwoman Jennifer Culp said there were people with concerns who could not attend the meeting.
The ordinance will be considered for final adoption on Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.
The city has to approve the bond issue, which is being sought by BWI, but Anderson’s credit rating is not impacted and the city is not responsible for any of the payments.
Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, said the project will provide housing for residents over the age of 62.
“This is needed by our community,” Winkler said.
Marghan Hobbs, project manager for BWI, said the facility is needed in Anderson because of the aging population.
She said the facility should be open by early 2021 with construction work to start the week of Oct. 28.
The total project costs are estimated at $23.5 million and construction costs are expected to be $17 million.
Dave Umpleby, bond counsel for the project, said the actual amount of the bond proceeds will be $19.35 million.
He said the additional funds will be placed in reserve to sustain the project until it is completely occupied.
“I’m glad you’re looking at this area,” Council President Rebecca Crumes said. “We need low income housing.”
Councilman Lance Stephenson said the project will bring high-quality senior living to Anderson and the use of the Medicaid waiver for rent subsidies was important.
BWI is planning to construct 130 apartment units with a portion of the monthly rent paid through Medicaid waivers approved by Indiana, reducing the monthly cost to $646 for a studio apartment and $1,283 for a one-bedroom unit.
BWI has been approved for a 4% low-income housing tax credit, which has been purchased, and Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust is planning to purchase the $21 million in tax-exempt bonds.
Umpleby said there is already a buyer for the tax credits.
Hobbs said the facility will employ as many as 65 people full time.
The four-story building will have 45 studio units of 356 square feet and 85 one-bedroom apartments of 510 square feet. Each unit will have a kitchenette, individual heating and air conditioning, an emergency alert system and bathrooms with grab bars and showers.
Hobbs said there will be nurses on staff and the facility will include a fitness center, therapy rooms, theater and game room.
The residents will be provided with three meals a day.
Housekeeping and laundry services, assistance with medication, exercise area, library, entertainment center, transportation and a beauty/barber salon are planned.
