ANDERSON — The City of Anderson has awarded a contract to demolish the former Naval Reserve Center building.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday awarded a contract to Shroyer Brothers Inc. to demolish the building at a cost of $58,250.
Shroyer Brothers was the lowest of four bids for the work.
David Eicks, chairman of the Board of Public Works, said the city is paying $30,000 to remove asbestos from the building.
He said that work is expected to be completed this week.
The estimated cost of the demolition was $100,000.
“The building needs to be demolished, and we finally had the money in the budget,” Eicks previously said.
Located on the north side of Shadyside Park for at least 75 years, the Naval Reserve Center building has been used as the headquarters for the Anderson Parks Department, the North Anderson Community Center and the Police Athletic League.
At the time the facility was closed in 2012, the Anderson Police Department didn’t want people in the North Anderson Community Center because of mold and asbestos issues.
It has been vacant since then and is boarded up.
In other business
The Board of Public Works took under advisement three bids for the repaving of Cross Street from Raible Avenue to Rangeline Road and Columbus Avenue from 38th to 46th streets.
Anderson received a $1 million Community Crossings grant from the Indiana Department of Transportation. The city has to provide matching funds.
DC Construction submitted the lowest bid at $1,539,994. E & B Paving bid $1,540,245, and Midwest Paving submitted a bid of $1,656,022.
This is the fifth consecutive year that Anderson has been awarded a $1 million grant through the state program.
Last year, the city awarded a $1,426,062 contract to E&B Paving through the Community Crossings grant program to repave Raible Avenue from 38th Street to Cross Street.
The city received $1 million in 2017 to repave Eighth Street from Winding Way to Scatterfield Road.
In 2018, state matching funds in the amount of $1 million were used to repave 53rd Street from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Scatterfield Road.
Anderson used the $1 million state grant in 2019 to repave 38th Street from Scatterfield Road to Columbus Avenue and from Madison Avenue to the railroad tracks at Raible Avenue.
The funds also enabled the repaving of Broadway from School Street north to the intersection with Indiana 9.
