INDIANAPOLIS — Former Anderson Community Schools food services bookkeeper Carla Burke, convicted of five crimes, has been assigned to a federal prison at Alderson, West Virginia.
Burke, 63, was sentenced Feb. 27 in Indianapolis to 28 months in federal prison after an audit found she redirected $976,773 in vendor payments to herself.
She had agreed to plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and four counts of filing false income tax returns.
She was also ordered by U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon to reimburse the stolen money to the school district and pay the IRS $141,109 as a penalty for filing false income tax returns.
In southern West Virginia, Federal Prison Camp Alderson is a minimum security prison for women. There are currently 676 inmates. Burke’s assignment was posted Wednesday on the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.