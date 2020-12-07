ANDERSON — An Anderson man was arrested Friday on suspicion of violating his lifetime parole as a sex offender.
According to a probable cause affidavit prepared by Randy Tracy, Tark A. Wendling, 41, first block of Edgewood Drive, was charged with Level 6 felony knowingly violating parole after Beth Jones, principal at Anderson Christian School, reported he showed up there on Jan. 17. She reported Wendling went inside the school to pick up children.
Parolees whose charges include acts against children usually are required to remain a certain distance from schools and other places frequented by children in addition to adding their information to sex offender registries.
Wendling, who is classified as a sexually violent predator, began serving a lifetime parole on Aug. 31, 2014, following conviction of criminal deviate conduct.
According to the affidavit, parole agents Aaron Harrell and Michael Easton conducted a search about 10:50 a.m. Nov. 5 at Wendling’s home, where he said he’d lived for seven weeks.
“Parole Agents observed two minor children living at the home,” the affidavit said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.