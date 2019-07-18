ANDERSON – The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Madison County and the rest of central Indiana through 8 p.m. Sunday.
The Indianapolis bureau of the National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the mid to upper 90-degree range with the heat index reaching 105 to 110 degrees.
The hottest conditions are expected Friday and Saturday. A high temperature of 97 degrees is forecast for Saturday.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said local residents should stay indoors when possible and stay out of the sun.
“People should drink lots of water,” she said. “Residents should also be mindful of the potential of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.”
Grimes encourages people to check on the neighbors, particularly the elderly and young children who don’t have access to air conditioning.
Cooling centers throughout Madison County are open for people to avoid the high temperatures:
- Anderson Public Library – 111 E. 12th St., Anderson. Open Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Millcreek Civic Center - 17 Veterans Blvd., Chesterfield. Open Thursday and Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Open Saturday and Sunday as needed (Contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 765-378-3354 if the facility is needed).
- Christian Center - 625 Main St., Anderson. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Seating is available in the dining area. Cool drinks available and meals will be served.
- Community Hospital – 1515 N. Madison Ave., Anderson. Open 24 hours Thursday through Sunday. Enter the Emergency Department and check-in at the police dispatch office in the lobby.
- St. Vincent Anderson Hospital – 2015 Jackson St. Open Thursday through Sunday. Enter the main lobby.
- St. Vincent Mercy Hospital – 1331 South A St., Elwood. Lobby open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
