MUNCIE — After three defendants negotiated plea agreements with prosecutors in recent weeks, an Anderson man's trial in the July 2022 fatal shooting of a Daleville man has been rescheduled for the spring of 2024.
As reported Tuesday by The Star Press, Alexander Thomas Eugene Geesy is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 15 — delayed from the previous date of Oct. 15 — on the murder charge and a count of obstruction of justice.
Geesy, 19, is being held in the Delaware County jail.
William Randall Coomer Jr., the 38-year-old owner of a tree-trimming business, was shot in the back during a confrontation at a cemetery near his home in rural Daleville, the Muncie newspaper reported.
The fatal shot was fired after Coomer had confronted the occupants of two vehicles that had driven past his home, along Delaware County Road 500 West. Some of the occupants cursed at and "flipped off" Coomer's wife.
Geesy's brother Ryan Joseph Geesy, 23, pleaded guilty Aug. 29 to felony assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice, both with maximum six-year prison terms, The Star Press reported.
The agreement calls for Ryan Geesy, who has been held in the Delaware County jail for 13 months — to receive a three-year suspended sentence. Sentencing is set for Sept. 26.
Another defendant in the case, Brandi Lynn Zirkle, 33, of Anderson, pleaded guilty July 13 to the same charges. The plea agreement calls for her to be sentenced to two years on electronic home detention. Three counts of neglect of a dependent would be dismissed.
Zirkle's sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 28.
Defendant Dawn S. Schattner, 54, is scheduled to plead guilty to one or more charges Jan. 24. Schattner, who is Zirkle's mother, is charged with assisting a criminal, obstruction of justice and neglect of a dependent. As agreed to in late August, she can return to her home in Tennessee and must contact her probation officer weekly.
Deputies said the Geesy brothers and Zirkle fled to Tennessee in the wake of the homicide, according to The Star Press. They were arrested when they returned to Muncie a few days later.