LAPEL — For the past week the owners of the Pizza Hut restaurants in Madison County have been providing a free lunch meal to students.
Gary and Nancy Coomer planned to distribute 565 personal pan pizzas and breadsticks to Lapel area students.
“It’s been a little over 100 per day,” Nancy Coomer said. “Whatever we’ve had left over we’re taking around to local businesses.”
The couple have partnered with the Indiana National Guard to provide pizza in Anderson and Alexandria and plan to provide lunches in Pendleton and in Delaware County.
More than 3,000 pizzas had been distributed through the National Guard, she said.
“That’s a lot of pizza,” she said, laughing.
The Coomers are paying for the pizzas but they have received a donation from the National Guard.
They were also passing out Easter eggs on Friday.
“Pastor Glenn (Knepp) at Ford Street United Methodist Church found out there were people in need during spring break in Lapel,” Nancy Coomer said. “We opened the distribution to all elementary students in Lapel.”
Students had the option of pepperoni or cheese pizza or bread sticks.
Lexi Hickman was volunteering to help deliver pizza at Lapel.
“I volunteered all week,” she said. “I needed some volunteer hours for a nursing class at Ball State. I always try to help out the community and I heard they were doing this and decided to see if they needed help.”
Hickman is a resident of Pendleton, graduated from Lapel High School and is a first-year nursing student at Ball State University.
“Nursing is what I always wanted to do,” she said. “It makes it all worth it to see the smile on the kids' faces.
“I’ve been eating pizza every day,” Hickman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.