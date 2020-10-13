ANDERSON — For the second time in less than two years, Madison County will be hiring a new county engineer.
Current Engineer Joe Copeland’s last day will be Friday and he has accepted the position of Henry County engineer.
Copeland was named Madison County engineer in January 2019 after Chuck Leser left to become the engineer for the city of Anderson.
He grew up in Henry County and is a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in civil engineering.
Copeland was selected from among five applications for the position.
“I worked in Henry County as engineer for four years before,” Copeland said Tuesday. “I know the county and a lot of the people.”
Copeland will be paid a salary of $92,500 and is assuming the duties of engineer and overseeing the Henry County Highway Department operations.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of County Commissioners, said Copeland will be missed.
“It will be nearly impossible to find an engineer of Joe’s caliber,” she said, “especially at the salary level set by the county council.”
His salary in Madison County is $90,000.
Before taking the position in Madison County, Copeland was the engineer for Franklin County and previously worked as the Hancock County engineer.
“Joe is going back to his home county,” Commissioner John Richwine said. “He’s a good engineer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.