ANDERSON — For several decades, the Fraternal Order of Police has conducted the annual Cops & Kids Program to make the Christmas holiday a little brighter for local children and their families.
The need for the program could be even greater this year, with parents losing their jobs or working reduced hours because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, the annual campaign raised more than $24,000, which provided 165 children with $150 to shop for Christmas presents.
This year’s event will again take place at the Anderson Meijer store.
Kenny Davenport is heading up the campaign.
“We’re on a pace to raise what we did last year,” Davenport said Tuesday. “With what’s going on, we have our fingers crossed.”
He said Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing and Casino has donated $5,000 toward the program and the employees of Precision Strip are again planning on making a donation.
“These kids have a tough life as it is,” Davenport said. “This year is making it more difficult.”
Mike Anderson, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 48, said the goal is to raise between $25,000 and $30,000.
Local law enforcement officials have been taking part in “No Shave November” to provide funds for the Cops & Kids program.
Anderson Police Chief Jake Brown said “No Shave November” became a permanent part of the department during the tenure of former Chief Larry Crenshaw.
He said each officer donates $20 per month.
Brown said in October the department raised $1,100, which was provided to the family of Larry Crenshaw to go toward a scholarship at Anderson High School.
He expected the officers to donate several thousand dollars for the Cops & Kids program in November and December.
“It’s doing our part as we have in the past,” Brown said. “This is a great program.”
Anderson said donations can be made online at fop48.com.
Davenport and Anderson said the plan is to still have the children and their families, identified through the Indiana Department of Child Services, to shop at Meijer.
Traditionally, the children are greeted at the Meijer store by law enforcement officers in uniform, who assist them with their shopping.
“We may have to make some adjustments,” Davenport said. “We may need an alternative plan.”
Davenport, a former police officer in Florida, helped raise an additional $5,000 for the program in 2019.
He has worked with the Children’s Wish Foundation in Florida.
Donations are also accepted at the Anderson Police Department headquarters. Checks should be made out to FOP 48 with “Cops & Kids” in the notation.
