ANDERSON — The number of local positive cases for the coronavirus continued at a reduced rate over the weekend.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the Madison County Health Department, said Monday that only three new positive cases had been reported since Thursday and no new deaths as a result of the virus.
Madison County's number of deaths from the coronavirus remains at 62, according to Grimes. The last death was reported on May 22.
The total number of people who have tested positive in Madison County is now at 588.
The Indiana State Department of Health dashboard is showing Madison County with 593 positive cases. The difference in the numbers is because of a lag time in reporting between the state and county.
Grimes said two of the three new positive cases came through the testing being offered by the Madison County Health Department.
“We knew there would be a decline in the number of positive cases,” she said. “We had expected an increase after we started offering testing options to the public."
Local health officials expressed concerns that there would be an increase in positive cases following the Memorial Day holiday and the easing of the state-ordered stay-at-home order.
“If there was a large increase people should be alarmed,” Grimes said.
Dr. Stephen Wright, the county’s health officer, said the numbers are showing that the wearing of masks and social distancing being followed are working.
However, “we’re still at a risk of spreading the virus,” he said. “Healthy people can spread the virus if they are not wearing masks.”
Wright said he hopes the county can maintain a low level of new coronavirus cases and there won’t be an increase.
“If we can keep it from coming back, we could be out of the woods,” he said. “With people spending more time outdoors, that should help in containing the spread.”
Wright said a concern is in the fall when people spend more time indoors.
Madison County ranks seventh in the state for the number of deaths from COVID-19.
Marion County has reported 581 deaths; Lake County, 190; Johnson County, 109; Hamilton County, 93; Hendricks County, 71; and Allen County, 69.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.