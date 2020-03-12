ANDERSON — The Madison County Task Force coordinating the plan for the new coronavirus is encouraging local residents not to panic and to follow prevention recommendations.
The task force, headed up by Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department, met Thursday with local first responders, school systems, public safety agencies and the business community.
The conference room at the Madison County Central Dispatch was packed with local officials working to prepare the county.
Grimes said the local Health Department is monitoring one person who traveled from China but is not showing signs of any symptoms.
“There are no novel coronavirus cases in the county,” she said. “When we get a case, which we will, we know how to respond.”
She said the Health Department is responsible for providing information through its Facebook page at Madison County Health Department.
“There are a lot of things on social media that are not true,” Grimes said. “We are in daily communication with the Indiana State Department of Health and the local hospitals.”
She said in the past week that two people in Madison County died from influenza and the flu is still rampant in the county.
She said the Health Department is stressing the prevention measures and people should stay home if they are sick.
“People have choices,” Grimes said. “It’s important that the public knows we have a plan.”
Residents experiencing flu-like symptoms were urged to stay home and treat the symptoms at home. If a person is short of breath they should contact a health care provider.
Beatrice Ramey, director of human resources for Madison County, said officials don’t want to send out a panic message that the county is shut down.
Ramey said things are evolving as the situation demands.
Jamey Burrows, chief of the Chesterfield/Union Township Fire Department, and the contact person for local departments, said it was important that first responders follow proper procedures including the wearing of gloves and masks.
Burrows said if a public safety agency is placed on quarantine it will have an impact on first responders.
The concern is that an entire police or fire department could be impacted by a quarantine.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the county has a strong mutual aid network in place.
He cautioned that if the Madison County Government Center would close, the jail would not be able to contain the inmate population.
“We’re above capacity now,” he said.
Clayton Whitson, CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said since 30% of the manufacturing components come from China it will take time for a recovery.
“We don’t want panic and fear in the workforce,” he said. “If even people self-quarantine it could shut down a factory.”
Whitson said people should not stop going to local restaurants and businesses.
Community Hospital Anderson is screening all visitors and limiting entry points to the hospital facilities.
There will be no valet service and no visitors under the age of 18. People displaying symptoms will not be admitted.
The Elwood City Council will meet in special session to vote at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the possible continuation of the government center’s closure. The meeting will take place at the Birch Bayh Center, 715 N. 19th St., Elwood.
The meeting is necessary because, though Mayor Todd Jones is authorized to close the building to visitors for up to seven days, the council then must pass a formal declaration to continue it.
