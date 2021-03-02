INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers 55 and older can sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination as of Tuesday.
The Indiana Department of Health also announced three mass vaccination clinics that will be hosted in partnership with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, University of Notre Dame and Ivy Tech Community College.
The mass vaccination clinics will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that received emergency approval over the weekend by the FDA.
The third vaccine to be approved, Johnson & Johnson's requires only one shot.
"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine gives eligible Hoosiers a safe, effective and convenient way to protect themselves from COVID-19," said Dr. Kris Box, state health commissioner, in a press release.
"Because it requires just one dose, every shot administered represents a Hoosier who can rest easier, knowing their risk of severe illness from this disease has dropped exponentially."
All three mass clinics are scheduled for the month of March, starting with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
No walk-ups will be allowed. You can make an appointment online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
More than 1 million Hoosiers have been vaccinated since late December.
Madison County has six locations offering vaccinations, including the Madison County Health Department, Community Hospital Anderson, Pay Less and Walmart pharmacies.
