ANDERSON – The number of staff members testing positive for the coronavirus at the state’s correctional facilities in Madison County are showing an increase over the past 24 hours.
The Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday that 14 staff members at the Pendleton Juvenile facility have tested positive for the virus.
The DOC also reported that nine staff members at the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In addition to the staff members, the Indiana Department of Correction reported Friday that 14 additional offenders in the Pendleton Correctional Facility have tested positive for the virus, raising the total to 41.
The department is reporting that those 41 offenders are now in isolation and 165 offenders have been placed in quarantine.
The number of inmates who have tested positive throughout the state’s prison facilities increased to 278; 122 staff members have tested positive.
Forty-five Madison County residents have died as a result of the coronavirus, according to the Madison County Health Department.
The health department said Friday that one additional death was reported in the past 24 hours.
Dr. Stephen Wright, Madison County Health Officer, said the county could be at its peak for cases.
“We’re not seeing a big surge and the hospitals are not seeing a surge,” he said.
Wright said the peak in Indiana could be the first week in May.
According to local officials, 40 deaths in Madison County have happened in long-term care facilities.
Officials at Bethany Pointe Health Campus in Anderson reported 30 residents have died there as a result of the coronavirus. Six residents of Summit Health & Living in Summitville have also died from the virus.
One new death is being reported at the Fall Creek Retirement Village in Pendleton.
Stephenie Grimes, administrator with the health department, said the number of confirmed cases in the county increased by 26 to 399.
A total of 1,469 county residents have been tested.
Wright said the numbers will increase when more testing in the county begins.
“That will be a false surge because those people are out walking around,” he said. “It will be up to the state to interpret the numbers.”
The Indiana State Department of Health's COVID-19 dashboard showed the number of deaths in Madison County as 41 on Thursday.
State officials said the difference between the numbers reported by the county and the state are due to some deaths being suspected from coronavirus and patients were not tested.
Statewide, the number of deaths from COVID-19 increased by 35 on Thursday to 741, with the number of positive tests at 13,680, an increase of 656.
According to the state, 89% of the deaths are people over the age of 60 and 36.6% of the reported positive cases are for the same age group.
The state agency is reporting that 19.9% of the 2,960 intensive care unit beds available in the state are occupied by COVID-19 patients and 10.1% of the 2,872 ventilators are being used by virus patients.
Both of those numbers are down over the past 24 hours.
Madison County continues to rank fifth in the state in deaths from COVID-19, according to the state dashboard.
Marion County is reporting 238 deaths, an increase of 10 since Thursday. Lake County has 63 reported deaths, Johnson County 48 and Hamilton County 41.
