ANDERSON — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market will not take place Sept. 12-13 at Athletic Park in Anderson.
The 16th annual Andersontown Powwow & Indian Market is postponed until Sept. 11-12, 2021, for the safety of guests, artists, performers, vendors and volunteers, a representative of the planning committee said in an email.
More than 4,000 people attended the two-day event in 2019, drawing visitors from 15 states and 54 of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to the committee.
-The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.