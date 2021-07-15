ANDERSON — About 53,000 Madison County residents, slightly more than 40%, have been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, according to county health department administrator Stephenie Grimes-Mellinger.
She said Thursday the 40.3% local vaccination rate is slightly behind the state average of 44%. Mellinger said local residents who were vaccinated outside the county are included in the total.
“Right now we’re not getting a lot of people coming in for vaccinations,” Mellinger said. “Right now we’re averaging between 20 and 30 people and at the peak it was 750 people getting the vaccine.”
The number dropped off when the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused, she said.
“There was a hesitation of people wanting to get vaccinated,” Mellinger said. “All the vaccines are considered safe. We’re not over COVID-19 and it’s not going away.”
There have been two reported deaths in the past six weeks in Madison County and those residents were not vaccinated.
The state has awarded Madison County a $266,000 grant for vaccines and an additional $100,000 grant is expected for testing.
Mellinger is recommending that non-vaccinated people continue to wear a mask when in public.
The Health Department has been conducting vaccination outreach at several locations around the county.
Mellinger said the Health Department has partnered with the Anderson, South Madison, Elwood and Alexandria Monroe schools to vaccinate staff and children over 12.
The Health Department’s mobile unit will be offering vaccinations at the Madison County 4-H Fair and at Anderson’s Soulfest.
“Dr. (Stephen) Wright would like to see more people getting vaccinated in the county,” she said of the county’s Health Officer.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), when it comes to vaccination rates, Anderson, Michigan City and South Bend are the worst in the state, Mellinger said.
The ISDH changed Madison County’s designation on the coronavirus dashboard from blue to a yellow advisory level on Wednesday.
“We could be back to the blue level next week,” Mellinger said. “The number of cases has increased slightly, but the positivity rate changed from 3.23% to 6.3%.
She explained the positivity rate increased because fewer people are being tested for the coronavirus.
The county has a reported 111 variant cases of the coronavirus, including some of the delta variant, Mellinger said.
“The vaccines cover the delta variant,” she said. “The delta variant is more aggressive but it’s a mild to moderate infection.”
Mellinger said most of the people contracting the coronavirus have not been vaccinated.
Of the 111 reported cases, she said, 41 are considered breakout among people that were vaccinated with two weeks.
Most of those contracting the virus are over the age of 65, Mellinger said.
“I did expect an increase after the July 4 holiday,” Mellinger said. “We got a little bump.”
