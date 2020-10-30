ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools, citing a rising number of cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, will move to all remote learning for the next two weeks.
According to emails and phone messages sent to ACS parents Friday afternoon, ACS will use remote instruction for all students beginning Nov. 3 and continuing through Nov. 13. Monday was already scheduled as a e-learning day for students as teachers conduct parent/teacher conferences, all through Zoom.
“Anderson Community Schools has been monitoring the daily information very carefully and is very concerned for the safety of our students, families and staff,” the message said.
Elementary schools have been in full in-person attendance, while grades five through 12 have maintained a hybrid schedule with students attending in-person two days a week and virtual classes two days a week.
“As we study the rate trends within the county, additional information will be forthcoming,” the message said.
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
