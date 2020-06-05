ANDERSON — When she returned to the office this week after nearly two months of working from home, Molly Cooper realized quickly that her business would have to change in several fundamental ways.
Cooper, a personal life manager at Cooper Insurance Service in Lapel, said the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has prompted many of her clients to reassess their coverage needs.
“You think of your auto insurance, you can pull up your own app and do all your own coverage for that in a lot of cases,” said Cooper, who estimates that about 80% of her clients are commercial. “But with business, it gets a little more complex. I think our renewal process is going to get a little more detailed because if we have customers whose workers comp premium is based on their payroll, if their payroll is going to be 50% or 60% of what they anticipated at the beginning of the year, I think it’s going to be really important to stay on top of their payroll and how those things have changed.”
Cooper’s agency is not alone in the local business community in pondering what steps to take in order to adjust to a new, pandemic-created environment with far more questions than answers. As Indiana continues to gradually reopen its economy and coax anxious consumers back into dining rooms, lobbies and offices, experts say businesses will need to reconsider such issues as reconstructing supply chains, remote communication with employees and clients, and long-term staffing needs.
“The uncertainty of it all is what makes this so difficult,” said David Brewer, MBA director at Anderson University’s Falls School of Business. “If my business is having trouble surviving right now, do I reopen in hopes of generating more income, even though that may cause longer term problems? As we turn our eyes toward reopening and trying to ramp back up, I don’t know that anybody knows what normal is moving forward.”
Several of Brewer’s colleagues at AU are partnering with the Madison County Chamber of Commerce to provide guidance for local businesses trying not only to reopen, but remain stable in a post-pandemic world.
In the form of a six-part series of webinars, AU faculty members are addressing several relevant topics of concern. The first installment, conducted Wednesday via Zoom, focused on rebuilding customer bases through digital marketing and social media. With many consumers still under at least partial quarantines and spending more time online, “it’s extremely important to understand that we have a small window in which to capture their attention,” said James Newton, assistant MBA director at the Falls School of Business. “At the end of the day, we’re all in sales.”
The topics, according to Chamber President and CEO Clayton Whitson, were formulated to address what he and AU faculty members consider to be particularly urgent issues local businesses are facing “in regards to the shifting dynamics of the workforce.”
“Having to deal with people working from remote locations, we felt like a couple of leadership components would be good,” Whitson said. “Then obviously the cybersecurity, being able to protect our entities and their information is paramount.”
Cooper said her agency will reevaluate many of its practices later in the year, but she’s already lamenting an anticipated cutback in networking events, which she said can provide valuable leads and word-of-mouth marketing opportunities.
“I was at probably six to eight meetings a month with the Chamber,” she said. “Obviously that has kind of gone the way of the dodo bird.
“I think acknowledging the emotional piece of this is kind of an important thing,” she added. “As tempting as it is for me to go sit in my kitchen and never leave until there’s a vaccine for (COVID-19), we have to keep living life.”
Brewer said that in helping people think more strategically about how to move their businesses forward, he hopes the series will encourage them to consider some lessons they may have learned during the pandemic that will help them plan for other potential crises.
“The WHO, the CDC, all these folks are saying this is probably not the last pandemic we’ll see,” he said. “There will probably be more, and they will probably get more common in some ways with these mutations. If this happens again in the fall with a second outbreak, or it happens again next year or in five years, we want people to be thinking, what can I learn from this experience?
