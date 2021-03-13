After COVID-19, will church ever be the same?

ANDERSON — When Nate Nupanga got in his car on a Sunday morning last September, his iPhone automatically pulled up directions to a doughnut shop in Pendleton — not to Northview Church in Anderson, where he is the campus pastor.
That was the first Sunday the church returned to in-person meetings, Nupanga recalled, “and my maps app popped up and said, ‘You’re 15 minutes away from Quack Daddy Donuts.’”
During the pandemic shutdown, Nupanga explained, “That was what I did with my Sunday mornings. We would take the kids down there and get some doughnuts and walk around the park in Pendleton.”
Going to church on the first Sunday that Northview returned to in-person services felt odd to Nupanga, as it has to many other churchgoers who had almost forgotten what it was like to sit in a church pew.
The COVID-19 pandemic made church attendance and staying connected with people exponentially more difficult for both pastors and parishioners. But the shutdown had at least some positive aspects for houses of worship.
“Some churches found themselves growing during this time,” said Jim Lyon, general director of Church of God Ministries for the United States and Canada.
“Because of online accessibility, churches that might have had 100 people come to the door on an ordinary Sunday before the pandemic have found themselves speaking to hundreds of people online.”
Some church leaders, including the Rev. Thomas Metzger, pastor of St. Mary and St. Ambrose in Anderson as well as St. Mary in Alexandria, have been pleasantly surprised by the dedication of their congregations.
“A lot of our parishioners are seniors that are retired folks, and they’re on fixed incomes and they keep giving,” Metzger said. “So we’ve been very pleased and gratified by people’s continued generosity.”
‘YOU CAN’T TOUCH OR HUG PEOPLE’
Other churches have struggled, and some have found it difficult to stay connected with their congregations even online as they lack the capacity to livestream their services.
“We see the people that work in the office and the people that do come to Mass on a regular basis, but there are so many that we don’t see,” Metzger explained.
Nupanga added that it’s difficult to minister to parishioners when “you can’t touch or hug people.”
The Rev. Darlene McGough, an associate minister at Sherman Street Church of God, said her church has focused on maintaining involvement from their congregations and communities during the pandemic.
“If there’s nothing else that we’ve learned from this, it’s that we were not as intentional as we should have been,” McGough said. “This has awakened us to be more intentional.”
Many church leaders express optimism about the future — especially since they’ve used innovation to overcome difficulties presented by the pandemic.
“Church really will not be the same in the future, but what is it going to look like?” asked John Smith, pastor of Northview Church in Fishers. “I think it’s still going to have gatherings, but we have to be innovative and creative or the church will get left behind.”
Some churches will conduct services differently than they did before COVID-19 struck.
“We just see this as the model going forward: face-to-face and livestreaming options for worship services,” said Tressena Jones, director of the community center and discipleship pastor at Anderson First Church of the Nazarene downtown.
‘WHAT HAS BECOME NORMAL ISN’T’
Other churches will focus on encouraging people to reconnect with their church communities.
“One of the things that we’re going to need to figure out is how to invite people and welcome people back,” Metzger said. “We need to make sure that they understand that we want them back and that what has become normal is not normal.”
Perhaps the most fundamental change many churches will undergo is a reorientation of their mission.
The Nazarene church’s community center, for example, provides families and individuals with essential paper products such as paper towels and toilet paper.
“We ended up in a great partnership with Dollar General that heard about what we were doing, and so now we have an actual everyday essentials pantry and are still helping families,” Jones explained.
The pandemic “has allowed us to have a ministry that we didn’t have before at our church to help meet needs,” she added.
Many church leaders foresee the role of the church evolving amid the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future.
“The post-pandemic church that succeeds is going to be more and more focused on how it can be essential,” Lyon said.