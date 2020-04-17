ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Police Department has announced it is making changes in the way they interact with the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexandria Police Chief Terry Richwine sent an open letter to local newspapers to alert residents of the actions they plan to take to keep both officers and the community safe.
“You may find that our officers stay at a distance or take non-emergency reports by phone, but rest assured that any calls or emergencies that require an officer response will be swiftly and professionally handled,” Richwine said in the letter.
He said his department is “committed to the safety and welfare” of both residents and visitors and they are closely monitoring developments during the pandemic.
“The Alexandria Police Department is following public health protocols in an effort to stop the spread and protect both you and our officers,” Richwine said in the letter.
He thanked residents for their cooperation during the health crisis and urged them to stay home and stay safe.
“Take comfort in the fact that we are all in this together-and together we will succeed,” Richwine said in the letter.
