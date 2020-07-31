ALEXANDRIA — Officials from the City of Alexandria on Thursday posted a social media notice that they have been informed employees at the city's pool have been exposed to COVID-19.
The employees, whose identities remain unknown in compliance with HIPAA privacy laws, were exposed at an unspecified time away from their positions as city employees, according to the Facebook post.
Mayor Todd Naselroad is on vacation and was not available for comment.
“Those employees have been asked not to return to work until a negative test result is submitted to either Mayor Naselroad or Clerk Treasurer (Darcy) VanErman,” the post said. “The City and its employees continue to follow all state-prescribed measures to remediate the exposure to this virus.”
Alexandria’s pool is the only public pool in Madison County whose operators chose to open for the summer.
City officials opted to keep the pool open though municipalities in other surrounding counties shut down their pools for the summer once Gov. Eric Holcomb issued his mandatory mask order that went into effect on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.