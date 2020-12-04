ALEXANDRIA — If there is one educator in Madison County who is counting the days to the departure of Betsy DeVos from the U.S. Department of Education, it’s Alexandria Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Brisco.
Throughout the nearly four years of DeVos’ tenure, Brisco, an otherwise reserved leader, has been unusually vocal and critical of the national leader’s education policy.
“Betsy Devos has been no friend of public education,” she said. “She has pushed to defund and privatize public education to a point that has harmed public schools and particularly minorities and students of poverty.”
Brisco, like many others in public education, is relieved there will be a changing of the guard in January when Joe Biden becomes president of the United States. She hopes that will allow national education leaders to realign policy with what she believes is the reality of public education.
“The new administration has the opportunity to redirect some of DeVos’ misguided policies and practices back to ones that support public education,” she said. “Using federal funds to support for-profit charter schools should never happen. Most of teacher compensation happens through state funds, but fully funded IDEA and increasing support through TItle I for schools serving significant numbers of students from poverty is important.”
In addition to serving the academic and fiscal needs of students, Brisco said she hopes DeVos’ departure also will lead to be health policy for schools as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Schools need additional dollars to continue to provide a safe environment for all. PPE, air filters, and the manpower it takes to keep our facilities clean and staff and students safe is extremely expensive,” she said. “The COVID-19 guidance changes often, and that’s no one’s fault because we’re living through a pandemic. However, I’d love to see strong leadership and a consistent message from the federal government on the importance of wearing a mask, hand washing, and social distancing. I’d love to see that modeled in their actions as well as their words.”
The changes at the national level also dovetail with Indiana’s move to an appointed secretary of education rather than an elected superintendent. Gov. Eric Holcomb in November named Katie Jenner, who worked as an administrator for Madison Consolidated Schools and for the past year has served as his senior education adviser, to that role.
“The appointment of a state superintendent does cause me anxiety as the education policies supported by the Republican supermajority haven’t always been friendly to public education and public school teachers,” Brisco said. “We must find ways to take care of our teachers and staff in addition to helping students gain a great education. I am hopeful we can all work together in the best interest of our students and staff.”
However, Jason Chappell, spokesman for Liberty Christian School, said because most education decisions really tend to be local, he doesn’t believe federal policy has made much of an immediate impact on the school.
He said moving forward, however, supporting students in all school sectors with equitable participation in federal programs and initiatives is a priority for the incoming administration. In addition, he would like to see more empowerment for states to make local education decisions and more emergency relief to help schools deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.