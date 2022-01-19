ANDERSON — On Wednesday, all 92 counties in Indiana were declared to be in a “red” advisory level for COVID-19.
Advisory levels are determined by an average of weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the 7-day test positivity rate.
From Jan. 7 through Jan. 18, there were 16,502 new reported cases of COVID-19 in the state of Indiana.
In Madison County, which has been in a “red” level since Dec. 29, the positivity rate is at 29%. Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the Madison County Health Department, said the rate is likely to increase over the next few days.
Madison County also has an average of 1,521 weekly cases per 100,000 residents, which averages to approximately 218 cases daily.
Mellinger noted that the MCHD was informed by the Indiana Department of Health that they will no longer receive COVID-19 rapid testing kits, citing the national shortage.
According to the IDOH, Indiana has not received a shipment of rapid tests since Dec. 27.
The COVID-19 rapid testing kits that the county health department does have will only be used for individuals under 18 and symptomatic individuals over 50, per state guidelines.
Mellinger noted that rapid tests have a reduced sensitivity to Omicron, making PCR tests the most effective at detecting the new variant.
However, she said that PCR testing results are taking 4 to 5 days, instead of the normal 2 to 3 days.
Mellinger said now that the White House has launched their free COVID-19 rapid test website, these wait times might decrease.
“We still have a high demand for PCR testing, but with rapids becoming more available, that might shift a little bit,” she said.
On Tuesday, Mellinger attended a webinar with the IDOH where they shared updates about the state.
She said that during the webinar, IDOH said they are in the midst of figuring out a way to shorten PCR result turn-around time.
Mellinger noted that Madison County has a vaccination rate of 54%, right behind the state at 55%.
She has been continually looking for ways to increase vaccination rate in the county, though she has yet to come across a suggestion that is viable.
However, Mellinger said they do have something in the works to try and boost the county’s vaccination rate.
MCHD will be partnering with the IDOH Strike Team to do COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. Location and time are still to be determined.
“I’m hoping to position that in the 46016 zip code, which is the poorest vaccination rate we have,” Mellinger said.
The 46016 zip code has just 39.6% of its vaccine eligible population fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Additionally, Mellinger noted that at the IDOH webinar, it was announced that once a person receives their COVID-19 booster shot, they have additional protection as soon as that same day.
Unlike the first round of shots, which did not guarantee full protection until two weeks after the first shot, the COVID-19 booster is recognized in the immune system quickly.
Free rapid testing kits can be ordered at https://special.usps.com/testkits. The package will consist of four rapid testing kits and will be shipped out in late January. Only one order will be fulfilled per residential address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.