ANDERSON — Since the beginning of the pandemic, every cough, sneeze or sniffle has been discounted as symptoms of COVID-19, even if it is just the common cold. It has been especially difficult for people to distinguish the difference between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.
In the Hoosier state, about 20-30% of people suffer with seasonal allergies, according to Teresa Quant-Callender, pediatrician with Community Hospital Anderson.
Both allergies and COVID-19 can cause a runny or stuffy nose, tiredness and coughing. However, there are many ways to tell allergies apart of COVID-19 symptoms.
Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as seasonal allergies, does not typically present a fever like COVID-19.
“There’s usually a fever with COVID and with allergies, usually not,” said Stephenie Mellinger, administrator for the county’s health department.
Quant-Callender noted that common symptoms of allergic rhinitis that set it apart from COVID-19 include: red, teary or itchy eyes, sneezing and itchy mouth or nose. These symptoms are not typical in COVID-19. However, everyone reacts differently.
If someone typically has a runny nose or other symptoms during certain times of the year, this can also be a good indicator to determine if they have allergies or COVID-19.
“Allergic rhinitis symptoms tend to be triggered by environmental exposure which can be seasonally or year-round,” said Teresa Quant-Callender in an email interview with the Herald Bulletin.
Oftentimes with children, they are unable to effectively describe their symptoms. While children were the least likely to get COVID-19 at the start of the pandemic, children were still being quarantined when they had “COVID-19” symptoms.
Mellinger suggests reaching out to a doctor or pediatrician, as they can often perform allergy testing. Knowing the pattern of allergies can help determine if the symptoms are COVID-19 related or allergy related.
Lastly, Mellinger suggested that a simple COVID-19 test will help people determine if their symptoms are COVID-19 related or not.
COVID-19 testing will remain available at the Madison County Health Department until June 30. After June 30, when all state supported testing sites will be disbanded, Mellinger suggests obtaining home test kits.