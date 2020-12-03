ANDERSON — As a resurgence of coronavirus cases began to grip the country in early October, there was apprehension in some quarters that churches would once again be asked to halt in-person gatherings for worship services and other activities.
During a news conference on Nov. 11, when Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the re-implementation of restrictions limiting social gatherings among other new steps, Indiana’s health commissioner, Dr. Kristina Box, singled out religious services, saying health officials are seeing weekly spikes in cases related to churches.
Although churches are exempted from the orders limiting gatherings in counties with moderate community spread to fewer than 50 people, some local church leaders have voluntarily returned their services to virtual platforms.
Among them is Paul Strozier, senior pastor at Madison Park Church of God, which hosts one of the largest congregations in Madison County. Strozier himself tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November and spent two weeks self-quarantining. He stressed that he had made the decision before then to take most of the church’s activities virtual in consultation with the board of elders. He spoke with medical professionals and health officials as well.
“For us, the mandate to love your neighbor as yourself is a much higher mandate than don’t give up meeting together,” Strozier said. “We haven’t given up meeting together. We’re blessed in this day and age to have the opportunity to connect, to worship together, to have our small groups, to have children’s ministry, to have everything that we have in the building, we can have in a digital environment.”
The local surge in cases comes at a time when many churches begin to see upticks in attendance as families worship together during the holiday season. Those churches choosing to continue hosting in-person activities have taken varied approaches to balancing the need to ensure public safety with what many see as a biblical imperative that believers worship together.
“We want to be good citizens, obviously, when the governor gives a mandate or whatever,” said Daniel Stevens, senior pastor at Grace Baptist Church in Anderson. “We want to do everything we can within our own power to be able to do that. Obviously we also have a commitment to the Word of God and what the Bible teaches as far as corporate worship. So if there’s a way for us to be able to adapt our worship and still be able to meet the mandates, then we’re willing to do that.”
For many churches, the issue of fulfilling Scriptural mandates lies in maintaining good relationships with elected officials and preserving their positive presence in their communities.
“We’ve always been all about serving the community and saying we’re here for the community,” said Nate Nupanga, pastor at Northview Church’s Anderson campus. “We’re talking to mayors and watching what the governor is recommending and trying our best to be model citizens as well. Our goal is to work together, not against one another.”
Stevens said Grace Baptist, which averages about 300 attendees each week, has added a Sunday morning service in an effort to keep the numbers down at individual services. Church staffers have removed half the chairs in the main auditorium, spacing the remainder out to allow for social distancing. Masks are encouraged for anyone entering and leaving the building, and congregants are asked to avoid sitting within 6 feet of anyone who is not an immediate family member.
“Our stance has pretty much stayed the same,” Stevens said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep people safe and offer corporate worship.”
At Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, in-person services on Saturday and Wednesday are continuing with mask-wearing and social distancing encouraged in addition to other health and safety protocols. Attendance averages between 50 and 60 each week, according to Pastor Anthony Nix, who said the church is following recommendations from its statewide conference, which advocates adhering to mandates from state health officials.
“We support the governor and whatever he decides needs to happen for the safety of our community as far as this situation goes,” Nix said.
Strozier, whose church hosts an average of more than 1,300 worshipers at its weekend services, said Madison Park will more than likely remain virtual through the end of the year. He emphasized that pastors and other church leaders need to make those decisions based on the needs of their individual congregations as well as a faithful interpretation of Scripture.
“I think that the testimony of loving our neighbors more than we love ourselves is a powerful testimony,” he said. “I think that’s part of the reason (the state government) is exempting us. They know they can’t tell us what to do, and that’s not what is happening here. We are acting out of love and concern and respect for our brothers and sisters, whether they’re a part of our fellowship or not.”
