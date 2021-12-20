ANDERSON — Councilman Ty Bibbs included in his proposal that the city should consider providing up to $8.4 million as an incentive for residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
He is proposing residents that have been vaccinated and received the booster shot be paid $150 for every resident over the age of 5.
“The reason I suggested the incentive is the vaccination numbers,” Bibbs said. “The 46016 Zip Code is one of the lowest in the state when it comes to people who are vaccinated.”
Bibbs included in his proposal the allowance by the federal government to COVID-19 mitigation and prevention.
He said a recent study released Friday shows Indiana has the nation's lowest when it comes to the percentage of the public that is vaccinated.
“I'm trying to do something to bend the curve,” Bibbs said. “If the virus comes back it will be worse than before.”
A vaccination report card would be used for verification and be issued as a credit on a utility bill or as a gift or pre-paid debit card.
Bibbs also suggested instead of taking $1.6 million from the American Rescue Plan funding for a budget shortfall that the shortfall be taken from the city’s $18 million operating balance.
“I'm a proponent of having a healthy operating balance,” Bibbs said. “But the city has more of an operating balance than recommended. We also will be getting additional tax revenues starting next year because of the increase in the public safety income tax. The city is in good financial shape.”
He recommends $1 million be moved to non-profit organizations raising the total to $3 million, increasing homeowner assistance by $200,000 to a total of $1.2 million, $200,000 to affordable housing programs raising the amount to $1.7 million and $200,000 for homeless initiatives bringing the total to $1 million.
Bibbs motes that the legislation recently signed by President Joe Biden could bring Anderson $1.6 million for infrastructure investments.
Dependent on federal funding for infrastructure and high-speed internet expansion, Bibbs believes the city will have $2.1 million available in the American Rescue Plan funding.
