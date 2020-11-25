ANDERSON — Anderson Community Schools students will remain in virtual education for the remainder of the first semester, according to an email sent to ACS staff by interim Superintendent Joe Cronk on Wednesday morning.
A release attached to the email said the school system has been monitoring the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Madison County, which have averaged more than 112 cases per day for the past six days. Guidelines from the Madison County Health Department, which ACS uses to determine the status of how students will attend school, say anything over 24 cases per day is considered severe spread and a reason to use virtual education.
"We do not foresee the average cases per day dropping to a level that would let ACS return this semester," the release said. "Therefore, ACS will remain virtual for the remainder of first semester. We hope to return at the start of second semester on Jan. 4."
The release said that return to face-to-face education, however, will be dictated by viral spread and the school system will continue to monitor the situation.
"Please take care over the holidays," the release said. "Wear your masks, wash your hands frequently, and maintain social distance as best you can."
The email from Cronk also informed the staff that educators were designated for Phase 2 of a coronavirus vaccine. Cronk said he has been in contact with the health department about coordinating the rollout.
"Have a relaxing and SAFE Thanksgiving," Cronk told the staff. "Please continue to follow all the published precautions as we cannot afford to lose any of you!"
