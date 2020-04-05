ANDERSON – As she came to realize that her wedding would be drastically scaled back no matter when it was held, Brittney Brown went through a range of emotions before returning to a comforting truth: No matter how many people were there, at the end of the day, she would still be married to Russell Johnson.
“With all of the uncertainty – and even now, there’s a lot of uncertainty – but we have each other and we can go through it together,” the new Mrs. Johnson said during a phone interview from the couple’s home in Jeffersonville.
The couple, who got engaged three days before Christmas, had originally planned for their wedding to be held on April 26 at a small retreat center near the church they attend near Louisville.
“We weren’t going to have a big ceremony by any means,” Brittney said, “but I did have some specific things planned out that we were excited about.”
However, as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic grew and state and local governments instituted increasingly stringent measures to curb large gatherings, the couple began to reconsider their plans. Russell, a former Anderson resident who works as a district manager for the Waffle House restaurant chain in southern Indiana, suggested moving the wedding up by a few weeks. The couple obtained a marriage license on March 13 and decided a few days later to get married the next Friday, March 20.
“I was like, look, we’re stressing out about everything with the coronavirus. They could put us in total lockdown and then we couldn’t see each other for a month,” Russell said. “I live in Indiana, and if they started to shut down across state lines, that would be a long time without being able to see each other.”
Russell’s parents, considered to be at higher risk for contracting the virus, were unable to attend. The ceremony was streamed on Facebook Live, and as part of their vows, the couple braided together a three-stranded cord given to them by Russell’s father.
Despite not having the vast majority of their loved ones present – a decision Brittney says was “heartbreaking” – Russell and Brittney are grateful for the way things worked out. A bigger reception is being planned for the same venue in the fall, when the couple also intends to enjoy a delayed honeymoon.
“We were very thankful to everybody that worked hard to put it together,” Brittney said. “We definitely feel like the Lord made that happen. We’re very thankful.”
