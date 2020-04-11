ANDERSON – An Anderson man living in China has been reunited with his wife and children after they left their home in Nanjing to celebrate the Chinese New Year with family in Wuhan, where the COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated.
Chris Kirchenbauer’s wife Diana Kirchenbauer and their children, Eric, 8, and, Tia, 6, arrived with Diana’s parents Wednesday after a six-hour journey from Wuhan.
“It feels great! The kids were really excited to see me and likewise, I was thrilled to see them, my wife Diana and my in-laws,” he said in an email to The Herald Bulletin, which has followed his experience through a series of emails to his family.
“It’s great to be home. I feel much more relaxed, and with spring’s arrival, much more optimistic,” Diana Kirchenbauer said. “Wuhan remains very cautious, and I can sense that Nanjing is closer to normal. Others that left Wuhan yesterday were feeling peaceful. The people from other cities recognized the difficulties of the Wuhan experience. They all admired the sacrifice that the people of Wuhan made to try to control the virus.”
Chris Kirchenbauer, who now works for a German automotive parts company, became separated from his family in late January after he had rotator cuff surgery and decided to remain behind at home to recuperate.
Diana Kirchenbauer, who with her children was among millions of people quarantined, initially had tried to return by car prior to the official lifting of the widespread quarantine orders on April 8 by the Chinese government, Chris Kirchenbauer said.
“They tried to return to Nanjing by car on April 2, but were turned away at two checkpoints when they could not produce written evidence of passing a CoV test,” the Anderson native said. “The kids enjoyed getting out of the complex that day and Diana learned about future requirements, so the day wasn’t completely wasted. Spirits remained high that the time was soon coming.”
Though the family ultimately returned by train, Chris Kirchenbauer said he was surprised by how many people were on the platform at the station as he awaited their arrival.
“Two photographers must have been anticipating a few reunions to occur yesterday. When they saw me with flowers and six very happy people they quickly engaged Diana and took lots of photos,” the Lapel High School graduate said. “We got the paparazzi treatment, which was fun for the kids.”
Among Chris Kirchenbauer’s concerns over the weeks the family was separated was the ever-changing travel requirements as the Chinese government worked to contain the coronavirus.
“As we were working to get government permission requirements were changing almost daily. I feared the same with Diana and the kids’ return,” he said. “What if there was a new outbreak in Wuhan? Would they be required to be tested? What were the quarantine requirements when they arrived in Nanjing?”
Travelers in China were required to use a barcode app to tell them their quarantine status: green for no additional quarantine, yellow for home quarantine and red for isolation in a special facility, Chris Kirchenbauer said.
“Even on the day of their return, we weren’t sure that the barcode app would turn green when they arrived,” he said. “Only during the trip was Diana able to confirm that her barcode would be green when they arrived.”
“Each school must meet rigorous safety and health requirements, so the start date for each group of kids in each school will vary, depending on implementation and inspection of these requirements,” Chris Kirchenbauer said. “In the meantime, online training continues. Eric attends a private Chinese school, and Tia, who attends an international school, are expected to get back to class sometime this month.”
Still, the family and the people are not out of the clear as outbreaks continue.
“We continue to wear masks, get temperatures taken and don’t congregate in large groups,” Chris Kirchenbauer said. “Movie theaters, sporting events and concerts are still closed. Everyone is still very cautious and suspect around each other.
“At work we continue to practice the same social distancing we did in the early weeks,” he added. “Just as a person recovering from illness gets out of bed, begins to feel well enough to leave the bedroom and rejoin the family, eats lightly, but remains cautious about fully engaging. The same feels true here.”
Though he expects to see some improvement over the coming months, Chris Kirchenbauer said it will be a long time, if ever, before things are back to normal.
“A new normal will develop,” he said. “Our children will never know what the time before was like. As my grandparents lived through the Great Depression and World War II, I never knew what the days before were like, so my normal was defined in what they would call a new normal.”
