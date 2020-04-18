LAPEL – For the past 33 years the town of Lapel has welcomed thousands of visitors on the second weekend in July for the Village Fair.
Politicians, classic cars, law enforcement vehicles and floats have been a part of the annual parade weaving down Main Street. Vendors display their wares and food trucks dot the area to the south of the railroad tracks running through the middle of town. Concerts have also been a part of the event.
This week, however, the organizing committee announced that because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's fair has been cancelled.
Herschel Hinkle said Friday that in 34 years there had never been a cancellation.
“We waited as long as we could to make a decision,” he said. “People were starting to ask questions and some vendors were sending in deposits.
“We didn’t want to take a chance,” Hinkle said.
Hinkle said because of the prohibition on gatherings of more than 10 people, it was not possible to conduct planning meetings.
“We are very disappointed in having to make this decision,” the committee posted on Facebook. “Due to the fact we are unable to have meetings, it is very hard to get all the pieces together to make this happen.”
The committee also expressed concern about the order by local government officials to maintain social distancing, which would prevent the fair from taking place if the order remained in effect until July.
Proceeds from the village fair are used for civic improvement projects in Lapel.
