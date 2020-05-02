ANDERSON — Amid the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson University has canceled all camps, conferences and events through June 30.
Although local, state and national leaders remain optimistic that strategies can be put in place to lift stay-at-home orders and resume life and the U.S. economy under a new normal, AU President John Pistole said the cancellations were the responsible thing to do.
“The primary driver was, could we responsibly host a safe and healthy environment both for our coaches and professors hosting the camps,” he said. “We felt that was not responsible. In fact, we felt it would be irresponsible.”
However, Pistole said Thursday no decision has been made on camps and events scheduled for July going into August.
The university announced in March at first that it would start distance learning for a week after spring break but soon made the decision to do so through the end of the academic year because of the pandemic.
“Although it saddens me to give you this news, we must follow our guiding principles in helping to care for those around us and responsibly provide a safe environment for those that are on our campus,” Pistole said in an April 17 coronavirus update to stakeholders, including students, parents, staff and the community.
During the stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb, AU has continued to offer some public events, such as the fourth annual Black Bird Film Festival offered Wednesday through the cinema program of the university’s Department of Communication and Design. The event, which typically includes a red carpet and an audience in an auditorium, was instead offered through live streaming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.