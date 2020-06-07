ANDERSON – PNC Financial Services Group is providing approximately $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts throughout Indiana, and the vast majority of the funding includes a low-rate loan to Anderson-based non-profit lender Bankable.
The $5 million loan will help Bankable process federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic. A second round of funding for the federal program was approved in late April.
“When the first round of PPP came and was used up really quickly, we made as many loans as we could with the funding we had,” said Adam Hoeksema, executive director of Bankable. “We still knew there was a lot of need from our clients and other small businesses trying to find a PPP lender, so we started shopping around.”
Hoeksema said he initially hoped for an additional $1 million in funding – “$3 million was basically a dream,” he added – and was elated when PNC stepped in with its loan offer.
“They went above and beyond and got that done incredibly fast at a time when we needed it to be done quickly,” he said. “They stepped up and worked around the clock to make it happen.”
Through the PNC Foundation, the Pittsburgh-based lender is also making charitable contributions totaling more than $300,000 in grants to several nonprofit organizations involved in supporting essential health and human services and education initiatives throughout Indiana.
“We are committed to help ensure that nonprofits and small businesses operating in low- or moderate-income communities in Indiana are not left behind,” said Connie Bond Stuart, PNC regional president of central and southern Indiana. “It is critical we come together to assist those most impacted by this pandemic, especially our neighbors in need of food, shelter, child care and educational resources.”
Since state and local restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 took effect in late March, Bankable has processed more than 300 loans totaling about $7.9 million, Hoeksema said. That includes 22 loans totaling $779,133 for Madison County businesses, he added. The nonprofit lender has made loans in 23 counties, but 90% of them have been approved for businesses in Marion, Hamilton and Madison counties.
