ANDERSON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning people of fraudulent coronavirus tests, vaccines and treatments as the pandemic continues.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, since the first coronavirus case with the omicron variant was detected in November, increased testing for COVID-19 has become a concern. As with other items, a scarcity of COVID-19 tests has led to potential scams for a product that doesn't exist. Those scams include the compromise of personal information and the increase of deceptive advertising, according to a news release from the Indianapolis Better Business Bureau.
The FBI issued a warning earlier this month about potential fraud related to the antibody tests. Scammers are selling unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests, which can give inaccurate results. In doing so, they are also collecting personal information such as Social Security numbers and dates of birth. They may also be stealing health insurance or Medicare information that can be used in future scams, the agency warns.
The White House soft launched its website allowing Americans to request free at-home COVID-19 tests on Tuesday.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said his department has fielded a relatively low number of scam-related complaints in general over the past few weeks, none related to bogus COVID-19 tests.
“Fewer and fewer people are calling in something they feel is a scam because they realize that the internet being all encompassing, local law enforcement is pretty limited in what they can do,” Mellinger said.
The scam includes robocalls directing consumers to a website resembling that of a clinic or medical supply company offering COVID-19 tests. Some tests promise results in 10 minutes, but to receive a test, a form needs to be completed with personal information or credit card number.
According to Better Business Bureau officials, consumers should be suspicious of a potential scam if the caller or website is short on details, including information about how the tests work, where they’re sourced and what laboratory processes them. The tests, they warn, will not provide accurate results, and in many cases, those requesting tests may not receive them.
