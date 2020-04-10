ANDERSON — Nursing homes are particularly vulnerable to an outbreak of COVID-19. The advanced age of many residents and underlying medical conditions put them at high risk.
The best defense, according to public health officials, is to keep the virus outside the walls by limiting visitors and checking staff for symptoms.
The Indiana State Department of Health lists 537 nursing homes in the state. There are 11 in Madison County, plus two more in nearby Middletown.
By comparison, Delaware County has 13 and Hamilton County has 18.
Consumer reports on the state health department’s website list a total of 1,353 beds for those 13 facilities, with 862 residents in Madison County and Middletown.
There are reported outbreaks at two Madison County long-term care facilities, Summit Health & Living in Summitville and Bethany Pointe Health Campus in north Anderson. The state has reported 24 COVID-19 related deaths at Bethany Pointe and four at Summit Health & Living.
Bethany Pointe has a total of 144 beds with 96 residents as of a Jan. 17 census, according to data on the state’s website.
An order signed by Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box requires reporting of positive COVID-19 tests within 24 hours. The state has 11 “strike teams” in place to respond to outbreaks.
