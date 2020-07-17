ANDERSON — Sen. Mike Braun voiced no support for a second round of coronavirus stimulus checks to Americans.
Braun, R-Ind., made a stop in Anderson on Wednesday to meet with local residents.
There are discussions taking place in Washington about a possible second stimulus check. Democrats in the U.S. House favor another $1,200 disbursement, while President Donald Trump would like to see a higher amount.
“You’re going to have a hundred different opinions in the Senate,” Braun said. “I’m one that thinks you should do as little as you can because we’re borrowing every penny of it.”
Braun said any government stimulus funding should go to those businesses that have not received federal dollars.
He said many of the smaller businesses have already closed.
“A stimulus check and enhanced unemployment benefits hurts some businesses in getting their employees back,” Braun said.
This week it was announced that the federal debt was the highest for one month in history.
Braun said 23% of the federal budget is money the country borrows every year.
“It will be our kids and our grandkids,” he said about repaying the debt. “It totals about $70,000 a pop and nobody there interested in paying attention because interest rates are at record lows, foreign countries that lend us some of the money.
“They’re borrowing from everywhere and that is not going to work in the long run,” Braun said.
He said when Medicare trust fund is exhausted as projected, it will be a calamity.
“We will fix Medicare and Social Security or kick it down the road,” Braun said. “Most politicians don’t want to mess with it. I believe we should do something now so you’re not at the brink.”
Braun said the nation doesn’t have a revenue problem, it has a spending problem.
“We are generating more tax revenue with the tax cuts than ever before,” he said. “We’re at the sweet spot. We need to have political will to cut spending and nobody has it.”
Commenting on the coronavirus pandemic, Braun said he didn’t believe the federal or state governments should require people to wear masks.
“I don’t believe in mandatory anything,” he said. “To me that’s big government.
“If a mayor wants to do it that’s where it should occur,” Braun said. “That’s the most basic level of government.”
Braun said any requirement should be careful not to require masks being used all the time, but in places where you need to.
“I respect the fact that we should be wearing masks,” he said. “In general, it’s each individual’s determination.”
