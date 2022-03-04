ANDERSON — Following the two public hearings on the distribution of American Rescue Plan funding, Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. has made several adjustments to his proposed disbursements.
Last week the Broderick administration conducted two public meetings to receive input from residents on how an estimated $23.1 million in federal funds should be distributed.
Broderick, in an email to members of the Anderson City Council, said that he will continue to seek $3.6 million for premium pay for city employees as a result of the pandemic.
His amended plan eliminates $1.6 million that was to replace lost city revenues during the pandemic.
“Replacement of lost revenue is an important and flexible feature of the plan,” Broderick said in a written statement to members of the Anderson City Council.
“I have recently learned from our controller that are finances are once again in a strong position,” he wrote. “Our operating balance, as a result of good fiscal management, has again increased, allowing us to remain on a solid financial footing.”
As a result, Broderick is increasing the proposed funding amount to assist small businesses, non-profits and homeowners, as well as augmenting affordable housing and administering the grant.
The new proposal shows an overall increase of $1,925,000 in Broderick’s spending plan.
The amended plan increases assistance to small businesses and restaurants from $2 million to $2.2 million.
Assistance to non-profits could also increase by $200,000 to $2.2 million.
Broderick combined internet connectivity assistance and food programs into the homeowner’s assistance budget, raising that total from $1 million to $2,250,000.
The proposal for affordable housing went from $1.5 million to $2.25 million, and administrative costs increased by $200,000 to $705,605.
The Anderson Community Coalition has presented a proposal that sought $2 million for small business assistance; $5 million for non-profits; $5.5 million for housing, food programs and the homeless; $1.4 million for workforce development; and $1 million for mental health support.
The community plan did not include the $3.6 million for premium pay for city employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.