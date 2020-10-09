ANDERSON — Rep. Susan Brooks said she’s disappointed the U.S. Congress has not passed another COVID-19 stimulus package.
Brooks, R-5th District, was at the Indiana National Guard Armory on Friday for the annual Veterans Stand Down.
“I really thought we should have had one done by the end of June or end of July at the latest,” she said. “The fact it’s going on this long is a huge problem for so many people who are suffering.”
Brooks said she has joined with 184 Republicans on a discharge petition.
“If we can get to 218 member signatures it will require the speaker to bring a bill to the floor that has Democrat support,” she said. “There is $138 billion of unspent paycheck protection money. The program expired in August.
“We want that money to go back to small businesses so they can continue to pay their employees,” Brooks said. “That is an easy place to start. Why the Speaker (Democrat Nancy Pelosi) isn’t bringing that bill to the floor is beyond me. I think she is being incredibly stubborn and difficult.”
She said the airlines and small businesses need assistance as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect the local and national economies.
“The airlines are suffering so much,” Brooks said. “The industry is close to collapsing and thousands of people being laid off. If we don’t have the airline industry as we come out of this COVID, it will be difficult to get back to life pre-COVID.”
She supports the issuance of another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to all adult Americans.
“It was helpful for people to make sure people can pay their rent, mortgage, car payment and buying food,” Brooks said of the first issuance of stimulus checks. “Unemployment funds to the states have to be replenished. I actually heard from plenty of employers that the $600 additional on the unemployment benefit was too much. Ramping that down to incentivize people to go back into the work force and not sit out.”
Brooks said any decision for President Donald Trump, who announced last week he tested positive for COVID-19, should be a decision for the president and his physicians.
“Really up to President Trump and his physicians and he has a whole team to determine when it’s safe for him to go out,” she said. “It’s unfortunate that people in the White House got COVID. It shows we all have to be incredibly careful. People were testing every day at the White House.”
It’s important to take the precautions of wearing masks in public and watch the size of crowds their around, Brooks said.
“I do think Gov. (Eric) Holcomb and Dr. (Kristina) Box have done a really good job with the very measured approach through the five stages,” she said of Indiana’s handling of the pandemic. “Trying to be very careful in how they reopen, insure people wear masks in public places.”
Brooks said state government has worked hard to get more personal protective equipment into the nursing homes, the most vulnerable population.
