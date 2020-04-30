ANDERSON — As funds from the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package continue to flow into Americans’ bank accounts, experts say the economy will benefit — but perhaps not right away.
A recent report from Ball State University’s Miller College of Business provides guidelines for taking full advantage of the stimulus checks, which amount to $1,200 for an individual making $75,000 or less last year. Couples filing jointly who made less than $150,000 would receive $2,400, and $500 would be provided for each child in the household.
With many retailers closed or drastically scaling back their brick-and-mortar operations, many taxpayers are opting to funnel that money toward paying down debt, including outstanding credit card balances and major expenses such as automobile and mortgage payments. Such decisions, though they may not have immediate impact in terms of providing a boost to businesses, will pay long-term dividends for the economy as a whole, according to one of the report’s authors.
“You’re not going to go out and spend $1,200 at the grocery store, but you’re preparing the household for financial health,” said Stephen Ferris, dean of BSU’s Miller College of Business. “You’re preparing to re-enter the economy better positioned than the household was before.”
Credit card debt, Ferris said, should be high on the priority list when deciding how to allocate money from the stimulus payment. Because that debt isn’t specifically tied to collateral such as a car or a home, interest rates on unpaid balances are exponentially higher.
“I don’t think people fully think about the rate of return the interest rate on their card,” Ferris said. “They think in terms of dollars.
“Say you have 12 or 13 percent as an annualized (interest) rate on your credit card,” he continued. “When you pay off your credit card, it’s like getting a 12 percent rate of return on your money. Plus, paying down credit card debt obviously improves your credit score, so in the future if you want to borrow money for a house or car, having that higher credit score gives you access to those opportunities.”
Other priorities advocated by the report include building emergency savings to guard against unexpected expenses — including urgent health care needs — and considering a variety of investment options to build personal wealth.
“All these ideas are very critical because if you’re healthy and safe, you’re able to reengage in the economy and to stimulate economic recovery,” Ferris said.
