ANDERSON – The baby wipes were, well, wiped out, but the parking lot was full of shoppers Saturday at Walmart.
Twelve-packs of toilet paper were snapped up by people in line as soon as the Walmart employee put them on the shelf.
“Toilet paper is one of those things you never thought you’d have to wait for,” said Anderson resident Deborah Murdock.
The quick disappearance of cleaning supplies, including bleach, cold and flu medications, and surgical gloves locally at big box stores, discount stores like Rose’s and pharmacies mirrors what has been happening around the nation since the COVID-19 virus reached the West Coast.
According to news reports, the panic buying moves around to various items, such as aloe vera so people can make their own hand sanitizer, thermometers and bottled water.
Some stores are limiting the amount of staples people are allowed to buy. For instance, a woman trying to buy 20 cases of water Friday evening at Menard's was told she was allowed only four.
Many stores also had set up hygiene stations with hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes for customers to use to wipe down handles on carts.
Though local stores were busy, there didn't appear to be the long lines similar to those reported in other parts of the nation.
Murdock, who scored a 32-roll package of toilet paper, said she’d been out looking over the past several days and noticed stores seemed to be running low on stapes, such as toilet paper. She likes to stock up when the family has a little money because her husband, a road construction worker, usually is laid off in the winter.
“I was just getting a little concerned because I was getting a little low on toilet paper,” she said. But even then, she said, her family could use facial tissues or paper towels until they could get more toilet paper.
It was just a regular day of shopping rather than stocking up for quarantine for Murdock and her family, she said. Their needs and choices, she said, weren’t really influenced either by the coronavirus epidemic or the heavy snow which fell on the area.
Murdock said she wasn’t concerned about coronavirus specifically but about anything that could further compromise the health of her father and mother-in-law, who have lung-related medical issues.
