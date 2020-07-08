ANDERSON – At the height of the coronavirus pandemic in early April, as business offices emptied and dining room tables across the country became temporary work stations, Terry Truitt found himself on as many as “seven or eight” video calls a day.
A typical work day, he added, seemed to take more out of him as well.
“Virtual meeting fatigue is a real thing, just as physical meeting routines are a real thing,” said Truitt, the CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center. “They both have their challenges, but in a virtual setting, you are indeed always on display – literally.”
The past few months have brought a sea change to the way many companies do business – and how workers communicate with one another. But the virtual environment in which a detailed PowerPoint presentation can be shared with dozens of co-workers with the click of a mouse also includes some pitfalls. Arguably the biggest of these is “Zoom fatigue” – a slang term coined to try and describe the exhaustion many people experience from an overload of virtual interactions.
The pandemic has elevated the use of Zoom and other videoconferencing platforms to never-before-seen levels, communications experts say, and it’s underscored a reality that researchers have long suspected was true: Engaging with others in a virtual environment can be exceptionally hard on our mental faculties.
“It’s a real problem, and organizations and technologies are struggling to address it,” said Daron Robertson, co-founder and CEO of Bhive, a remote work platform that provides companies with virtual open office environments. “There are a lot of things going on with the abnormal environment we’re working in, where there’s higher stress levels in general, obviously, that are directly related to COVID, and sometimes indirectly related to COVID. But also there’s just a background of psychological stress that people are dealing with that heightens, I think, the Zoom fatigue issue.”
Given how COVID-19 has upended routines in many other areas of life for nearly everyone, Robertson said, it should come as little surprise that adjusting to video conferencing has been a challenge for many workers. Part of the issue, he said, involves the absence of certain nonverbal cues, which the brain is capable of processing subconsciously.
“We’re used to that instantaneous reading of the room or reading of the other person in hundreds of different ways,” Robertson said. “So when your eyes are off screen, your brain on the receiving end is thinking, are they checking email, or are they listening to me? (The brain) never stops trying to decipher that.”
The sense of needing to be “on” constantly is compounded by some of the features in the app itself. For example, the gallery view – where all the attendees in a meeting are displayed in a grid on the screen, Brady Bunch-style – taxes many people’s ability to decode and respond to facial cues.
“Seeing their facial expressions and seeing how they’re reading the conversation – all of that changes in a digital format,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “Although you can see people, that distance in a virtual setting makes some of the non-verbal communication more difficult.”
Other external factors can add to the difficulty, Robertson said. Whether it’s guarding against children or pets randomly appearing in the background or managing work-related stress not immediately connected to a remote meeting, there are a variety of issues that can be exacerbated by the experience.
Of critical importance, experts say, is making sure that healthy boundaries exist between work and personal life – and that those boundaries are blurred as little as possible. Whitson, who said his participation in Zoom meetings maxed out at “about four or five a day” in early April, said he tried to be intentional about building non-work activities into his daily routine and making sure he made time for them.
“It’s certainly a mental health concern,” he said. “The quarantine was getting me down, so we really tried to be outside as much as possible in a safe manner. My wife and I recently signed up for the Indy 500-mile challenge to get out and run as much as possible. So we’re trying to focus on physical well-being as that affects mental well-being. Sometimes it’s just about being out and getting some sunshine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.