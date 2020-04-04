ANDERSON – The parent company of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino has announced it will place up to 90% of the employees at its domestic properties on furlough while those properties remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The furloughs at Caesars Entertainment Corp. are also expected to affect many of its corporate staff, according to a news release from the company.
“Given the uncertain duration of the property closures throughout the network, Caesars is temporarily moving to the minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations,” the statement said.
Caesars’ latest annual report, filed in late February, said the company has approximately 64,000 employees, but didn’t specify how many of those work at domestic properties. Locally, Hoosier Park employs nearly 1,000 (?) people, including nearly 200 dealers at live gaming tables, which debuted at the facility in January.
“Given the closure of our properties, we are taking difficult but necessary steps to protect the company’s financial position and its ability to recover when circumstances allow us to reopen and begin welcoming our guests and employees back to our properties,” Tony Rodio, chief executive officer of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement. “The company entered this crisis with strong operating performance, which, combined with the steps we are taking now, are critical to the future of our company.”
Those furloughed will remain employees of the company throughout the furlough period, according to the statement. Caesars is paying furloughed employees for the first two weeks of closures, and employees can use their available paid time off after that.
Caesars owns, operates and manages 29 properties across the country, according to its annual report. Five of those are domestic-owned: Harrah’s Atlantic City, Harrah’s Laughlin, Harrah’s New Orleans, Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand in Shelbyville.
