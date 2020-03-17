Cancellations
• Spring Valley Quilt Guild will not meet April 1.
• The Anderson High School Class of 1969 luncheon for Friday, March 20
• Women’s League’s March 25 meeting
• Free public education event, "Constitution Alive: A Citizen's Guide to the Constitution," Thursday, March 19
• Anderson Obedience Club training classes until further notice. Information: 765-734-1107.
• Cross Roads United Methodist Church, 2000 N. Scatterfield Road, Anderson will be closed for two weeks effective immediately.
• New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St., Anderson, has suspended all church activities for four weeks. The Learning Tree Center is still open.
