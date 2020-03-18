Closings
• Anderson Public Library and Lapel Branch Library are closed until further notice.
• North Madison County Public Libraries (Elwood, Summitville and Frankton) are closed until April 16.
• Frankton American Legion is closed indefinitely. There will be no dinners or bingo or other activities scheduled at this time.
Cancellations
• Anderson High School Class of ‘63 April 7 luncheon at Blaze Brew Pub.
• Markleville Alumni Banquet scheduled for May 2.
• Christian Women’s Fellowship “Comfort Keepers” of the East Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Markleville’s April 8 Abundance Meal.
• The Madison County Chamber is suspending all regularly scheduled events including Power Up, Wake Up, and Third House Legislative Review’s through the end of March.
• Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies luncheon for April 1.
• Pendleton Artists Society Gallery 119 closed through March 31 (subject to review). Art Fest moved to May 29.
Postponements
• The Community Services Council monthly meetings held the second Wednesday of each month at The Salvation Army.
• Madison County 4-H Horse & Pony Club Fish Fry scheduled for April 25 will now be held on May 16.
• Pete Domery Memorial Photo & Poetry Reception hosted by Mounds State Park, originally set for March 21. A new date is yet to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.