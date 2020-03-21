Events and activities canceled or postponed because of COVID-19 restrictions:
Cancellations
• All public performances by Ball State University’s School of Music through April 30 are canceled. Refunds will be processed by the Emens Auditorium box office for all general admission concerts.
• Alexandria American Legion Post 87 meeting, April 6. A decision on the status of the May 4 meeting will be made later.
Postponements
• Brooks & Dunn REBOOT 2020 Tour is being rescheduled for the fall. The new date for the Ruoff Music Center show in Noblesville will be Oct. 2. Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date. For any further ticket inquiries, http://bit.ly/2U48wl1.
• Women’s League has postponed the April 22 Annual Guest Luncheon to Wednesday, Sept. 23.
• Madison County Lincoln Club dinner for March 26. New date to be determined.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.