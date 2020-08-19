ANDERSON — The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was recently recognized for its efforts to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chamber was honored with the Excellence in Innovation Award by the Indiana Chamber Executives Association (ICEA) at its 2020 annual membership meeting.
According to a news release, the Madison County Chamber was nominated for efforts that included hosting the Buy a Card, Save a Business Radiothon in late April. The initiative was in partnership with Woof Boom Radio and The Herald Bulletin.
The award was selected from several statewide nominations.
“Our local chambers throughout Indiana continue to perform at high leadership levels, as evidenced by the many innovative ideas brought forth through this year’s awards process,” ICEA President Shelli Williams said.
The Madison County Chamber also received an Honorable Mention designation for the Excellence in Communication category for its Chamber Cast series that featured informational webinars focused on helping businesses navigate the CARES Act and the COVID shutdown.
“We put so much time in effort into those programs because we knew businesses needed help,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber. “Awards and accolades are nice and it’s great to be recognized by our peers for our efforts, but it meant more to us to hear from the business owners that we’ve helped. That’s where our focus is and will continue to be – helping the business community in Madison County.”
The Indiana Chamber Executives Association is comprised of more than 300 professionals leading local chambers of commerce throughout the state. The organization targets leadership development for local chambers so that staff members are well-equipped to lead their communities.
