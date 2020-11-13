ANDERSON — There will be no rejoicing from the nave for most members of Madison Park Church of God this Christmas Day, as officials announced the congregation will go all-virtual from Sunday through Dec. 27 in light of a surge of COVID-19 cases in the county and state.
Though Gov. Eric Holcomb announced earlier this week a rollback in the number of people allowed in public gatherings, churches were exempt in the order.
“While the order specifically exempts churches, we believe it is in everyone’s best interest to take action to reduce the risk of spreading the virus in our congregation and community,” Senior Pastor Paul Strozier said in a post on social media.
Madison Park’s services will be livestreamed from 9 to 10:30 a.m. each Sunday and will be available after the initial airing.
The church joins several businesses, schools and other organizations that are pulling back voluntarily as the novel coronavirus spreads as predicted earlier this year by local, state and national health officials. Even before the recent surge, many toy drives, bazaars and other holiday-related events were canceled or scaled back.
Quoting 2 Timothy 1:7, Strozier said God has authority over the world and must be trusted completely.
“First, it is not motivated by fear but by a ‘sound mind,’ ” he said. “There is wisdom in responding appropriately, both for your protection and for our witness in the community.”
Strozier stressed that a church is not limited to a building or to weekly gatherings.
“Our gatherings glorify God, nurture His people, and create opportunities for us to connect with those who do nor yet know God’s love,” he said. “But none of those purposes are limited to in-person gatherings. In fact, they can be multiplied exponentially through the power of relationships when we are not confined to a building.”
Anderson Community Schools, which for the past two weeks has been operating virtual-only, announced Friday it will extend that mode of operation at least through Nov. 20 because of COVID-19 data released Friday by the Madison County Health Department.
According to the health department, the average daily case rate for the past week has been at 68.9, well above the 24 that puts the county in the red under current metrics.
Anderson University, the only residential college in Madison County, will be putting in place its post-Thanksgiving plan for all-virtual instruction through the end of the semester starting next week.
AU President John S. Pistole confirmed that university officials have decided that with the surge in COVID-19 around the nation, including in Madison County, it’s in the best interests for the health and safety of the students and staff to go all-virtual. The campus will remain open, but students will take their instructions from home or the dorms, where meals will be delivered.
Concerned about the likelihood that some students would return to campus following Thanksgiving infected with the novel coronavirus, AU officials made the decision a few weeks ago to end the semester with all-virtual instruction.
Madison County Health Department administrator Stephenie Grimes said she has fielded several calls from churches and other organizations over the past several days, but most want to know what they can do to move forward with plans rather than canceling or going virtual.
“I say you are exempt but really think about your congregations. It’s not simply can we stay open, can we not?” she said. “There are some people scrambling who have some events this weekend. The order doesn’t take effect until Sunday, but I encourage people to make modifications sooner, if they can.”
Local hospitals have seen an increase in admissions due to COVID-19, Grimes said. Preventing that from happening is the foremost thing that will prevent another complete shutdown, she added.
“They’re holding steady. They are probably doing better than hospitals in other counties,” she said..
It’s crucial to continue wearing masks, distancing and washing hands frequently to prevent the spread of the virus, Grimes stressed.
“I’m pleading with this community, with this county to please, please, please, practice those safety practices,” she said.
