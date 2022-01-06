INDIANAPOLIS — A bill restricting employers from imposing vaccine mandates on their employees passed a House committee Thursday on a 7-4 vote. Members heard 14 hours of testimony related to the bill, most of it rife with misinformation, and the business community united in opposition against the bill.
Bill author Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, said the bill would protect employees and their right to religious and medical exemptions.
“It’s an important bill and we’re not at the end yet,” Lehman said.
The committee voted to amend the bill to include language regarding temporary licenses for retired or military healthcare workers, extending unemployment to those fired for failing to adhere to vaccine requirements and allowing employers to seek state reimbursement for employee testing.
Antibody testing following a case of COVID-19 also qualified an employee for a vaccine exemption under the new amendment.
One potential snag for the bill comes from language surrounding unemployment costs for employers who part with unvaccinated workers, which Rep. Dan Leonard, R-Huntington, asked be addressed on second reading in the House, where the full body can vote and suggest amendments.
He explained that different types of employers paid different rates, meaning some employers could potentially pay above federally mandated unemployment rate caps.
“I would hope we could come up with a different way of penalizing (employers)… the method of using unemployment is not equal across the board,” Leonard said. “I don’t think this is the way we want to do it.”
Leonard joined his fellow Republican members in voting for the bill. Just one Republican, Rep. Cindy Ziemke, R-Batesville, joined Democrats and voted against the bill.
The bill moves before the full chamber for a vote, though both Senate leaders and Gov. Eric Holcomb have expressed reservations about the bill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.