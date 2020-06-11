LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

2020 Powwow canceled over virus

ANDERSON — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 Andersontown Powwow and Indian Market will not take place Sept. 12-13 at Athletic Park in Anderson.

The 16th annual Andersontown Powwow & Indian Market is postponed until Sept. 11-12, 2021, for the safety of guests, artists, performers, vendors and volunteers, a representative of the planning committee said in an email.

More than 4,000 people attended the two-day event in 2019, drawing visitors from 15 states and 54 of Indiana’s 92 counties, according to the committee.

-The Herald Bulletin

Tags

Recommended for you