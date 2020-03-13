ANDERSON — Community Health Network has announced it that, beginning today, no visitors will be permitted at Community Hospital Anderson.
Exception will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor per room:
- Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) (Both parents may be permitted in NICU)
- OB/delivery
- Pediatrics
- Emergency Department (ED)
- Inpatient surgery (day of surgery only)
- Outpatient surgery
- Outpatient provider appointment
- End of life situations
- Behavioral Health treatment/discharge planning
- Discharge plan coaching (day of discharge)
A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.
Community has a designated call center if someone is concerned they have acquired or been exposed to COVID-19: 765-298-4240.
More information about COVID-19 and future updates can be found at ecommunity.com/covid19/.
