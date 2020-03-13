LOGO19 Health Beat.jpg

ANDERSON — Community Health Network has announced it that, beginning today, no visitors will be permitted at Community Hospital Anderson.

Exception will be considered in the following areas where a patient may receive one visitor per room:

  • Neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) (Both parents may be permitted in NICU)
  • OB/delivery
  • Pediatrics
  • Emergency Department (ED)
  • Inpatient surgery (day of surgery only)
  • Outpatient surgery
  • Outpatient provider appointment
  • End of life situations
  • Behavioral Health treatment/discharge planning
  • Discharge plan coaching (day of discharge)

A patient being directly admitted to the hospital may also be allowed a visitor at the time of admission only.

Community has a designated call center if someone is concerned they have acquired or been exposed to COVID-19: 765-298-4240.

More information about COVID-19 and future updates can be found at ecommunity.com/covid19/.

